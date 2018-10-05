Feds Seek Tough Sentence for Ex-FBI Agent Whistleblower

Federal prosecutors say a former FBI agent who has admitted to leaking classified terrorist-profiling guidelines to the media had stockpiled at least 35 top-secret documents at his home that could have damaged national security. In a court filing submitted ahead of an Oct. 18 sentencing for the former agent, Terry Albury, prosecutors disputed the 16-year bureau veteran’s defense that he’d sent documents to The Intercept to call attention to the agency’s biases against minority communities. “The criminal behavior at issue here does not represent the actions of one motivated by social conscience,” prosecutors wrote, according to Politico. Albury faces a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars, but prosecutors have called for between four and five years. Albury’s defense team has argued that his “commitment to the rule of law” drove him to leak the documents to expose “the widespread racist and xenophobic sentiments” and “discriminatory practices” in the bureau.
