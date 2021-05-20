Feds Seized 18 Electronic Devices From Giuliani’s Apartment: Prosecutor
HOLD THE PHONES
Federal agents carted off 18 electronic devices when they searched Rudy Giuliani’s apartment in April, according to an unredacted letter filed by federal prosecutors on Thursday. The letter, originally written in April but posted in a less redacted form on Thursday, says federal agents “seized 18 electronic devices belonging to Giuliani and certain employees of Giuliani Partners.” In the letter, prosecutors asked that a judge appoint a special master to determine which materials may be subject to attorney-client privilege and which may be used as evidence in the government’s investigation into whether Giuliani may have violated foreign lobbying laws as part of an effort to get former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired.