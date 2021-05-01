Feds Seized 10 of Giuliani’s Devices, Contacts With 12 People Under Scrutiny
Federal agents seized at least 10 phones and computers from Rudy Giuliani during the dramatic Wednesday morning raid on his Manhattan apartment, Reuters reports. Giuliani’s lawyer, Bob Costello, reportedly read the warrant aloud to a Reuters journalist. The investigation into the president’s former lawyer is reportedly focusing on communications with a dozen people, including high-profile Ukrainians, American associates, and former allies who have since turned on Giuliani. Federal authorities are scrutinizing Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine in a probe of whether he violated foreign lobbying laws in connection to a push to get the former ambassador, Marie Yavonovitch, fired. Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing, saying in a statement that his “conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical.”