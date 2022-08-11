Feds Served Trump a Subpoena for Docs Months Before Mar-a-Lago Raid
IT KEEPS GETTING JUICIER
Justice Department investigators had served Donald Trump a subpoena in the spring, months before the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in search of potentially classified documents the former president may not have handed over, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to The New York Times. During a June visit in connection with the subpoena, the FBI searched a storage locker on the Florida property where Trump housed all of his presidential memorabilia, and the ex-president also handed over surveillance footage of the locker. Federal officials left with several boxes of materials that reportedly belonged to special access programs and were thought to have been “improperly” taken from the White House. The Monday search was reportedly for documents related to national security that the National Archives and the Justice Department believed Trump still hadn’t returned. Sources with knowledge of the material said the documents were extremely sensitive and federal investigators felt it necessary to claw them back immediately. Trump’s fiercest supporters have decried the FBI raid as unwarranted and politically motivated.