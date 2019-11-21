Feds Subpoena Trump Fundraisers in Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman Investigation
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have issued subpoenas to top fundraisers for President Trump as part of their investigation into Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman—two of Rudy Giuliani's associates that were charged with campaign finance violations, The New York Times reports. Sources cited by the Times said the subpoenas went to a lobbying firm run by Brian Ballard and two individuals who have helped fundraise for Trump super PAC America First Action. Ballard and the two America First Action fundraisers have reportedly worked with both Parnas and Fruman in the past. One of the subpoenas was reportedly issued to a businessman who Parnas approached seeking an investment to fund part of a $500,000 payment he had promised to Giuliani for consulting services. The businessman declined to make the investment, but Parnas reportedly ended up getting the money from Trump donor Charles Gucciardo.
A lawyer for Ballard Partners, Brian Ballard's lobbying firm, said the firm “received a subpoena and is complying” with the probe. America First Action spokeswoman Kelly Sadler said the super PAC was not given any subpoenas and was contacted by federal prosecutors last month. Sadler said they “offered to voluntarily cooperate.”