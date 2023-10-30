Feds Tackle Capitol Rioter as He Attempts to Flee Court
DRAMATIC
A physical tussle broke out on Monday during a court hearing for Vitali GossJankowski, a 34-year-old man convicted of multiple Capitol Riot-related offenses, including attacking a cop. GossJankowski, a former student at D.C.’s Gallaudet University, was initially allowed to remain free as he awaited sentencing. However, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman ruled Monday that he be locked up for his “extremely troubling” and “dangerous” doxxing of FBI employees on Instagram. GossJankowski, who is deaf, “visibly reacted” as an ASL interpreter communicated Friedman’s decision and began making moaning sounds, WUSA9 reported. As he was taken into custody, he reportedly tried to flee the courtroom, pushing agents over before toppling over a podium and tables. Several federal officers had to pin him to the ground in order to handcuff him and take him to a D.C. jail. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.