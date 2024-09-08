Feds Tell NYPD Not to Destroy Electronic Files: Report
CAN’T TOUCH THIS
Federal agents served the New York Police Department with an evidence preservation letter, ordering them to not destroy any electronic files—as they investigate alleged corruption and influence peddling by Police Commissioner Edward Caban’s twin brother, James Caban. The letter follows a myriad of subpoenas targeting high ranking members of Mayor Eric Adams’ administration. According to a police source, the feds believe there is “evidence of corruption” on devices seized from James’ home. The commissioner’s home was also raided on Wednesday. James, a former cop, allegedly created a “nightlife consultancy company” and told the clubs to hire his employees on the promise that “I’ll be able to make your place safer.” Sources also told the New York Post that James claimed he could call in favors from precinct commanders, his brother or Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Philip Banks should they have any trouble. Due to suspicion of money exchanging hands in illicit business dealings, the IRS is now also involved in the probe.