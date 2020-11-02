CHEAT SHEET
Feds to Erect Massive Fence Around White House for Election Day, Says Report
There have been longstanding concerns about how to ensure President Donald Trump leaves the White House if he loses tomorrow’s election—but, at the moment, someone is more worried about people getting in. According to reports from CNN and NBC News, federal authorities are expected to erect a huge “non-scalable” fence around the entire perimeter of the White House on Monday in anticipation of possible unrest on Election Day and beyond. It will be similar to the fence built during protests this summer, according to the reports. Police in Washington, D.C. have been preparing for election violence for weeks, and have said they’re particularly concerned about what would happen if there’s no clear winner tomorrow night.