Feds to Investigate Death of Black Man Shot by Sheriff’s Deputy While Entering Own Home
‘APPROPRIATE ACTION’
Federal authorities are now investigating the death of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr., who was fatally shot by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy last week. In a Tuesday press release, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio announced prosecutors will review the case and “take appropriate action if the evidence indicates any federal civil rights laws were violated.” Federal prosecutors will work in coordination with the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department, the Cincinnati Division of the FBI, and the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities say Goodson was shot and killed by Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade, who was looking for “violent suspects,” on Dec. 4. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office claims Meade shot the 23-year-old after Goodson brandished a handgun—but the young man’s family asserts he was carrying a Subway sandwich and was shot in the back three times while trying to enter his own home.
“After being briefed about the circumstances surrounding the incident by CPD, I believe a federal investigation is warranted,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David M. DeVillers tweeted Tuesday. “I have contacted the FBI and have requested that they work in conjunction with CPD to investigate this case through our office.”