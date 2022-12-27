Feds to Probe Southwest Airlines Flight Cancelation Mess
CHAOS
Thousands of flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that left travelers stranded over the holiday weekend have caught the attention of the U.S. Department of Transportation, which has said it will look into the fiasco. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights as brutal storms swept across the U.S., but Southwest led the pack with a cancellation rate of 62 percent, the AP reports. The airline reportedly canceled 2,900 flights on Monday alone. Jay McVay, a spokesman for Southwest, said winter storms had left staffers at the airline “chasing our tails” and “trying to catch up.” “And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today,” he said. Flight delays and cancellations are expected to continue for several more days. “This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen,” CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal late Monday.