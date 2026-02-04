Feds to Release Another Child Picked up by ICE

Federal authorities are releasing a 4th-grader detained by ICE in Minnesota, according to the head of her school district. Colombia Heights superintendent Zena Stenvik said that on Jan. 6, Elizabeth Zuna and her mom were “picked up by ICE on their way to school” and sent to Dilley Immigration Processing Center in South Texas. It is the same district that 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his dad were taken from, and the same detention center that they were sent to before their release at the request of a federal judge on Sunday. “We are filled with joy at the anticipation of the family when Elizabeth’s father can once again be reunited with his daughter and wife,” Stenvik said. Stenvik added that “we do not know the status of Elizabeth’s health at this time,” following a measles outbreak at the facility, which means the timeline for her return is also unknown. A racially motivated bomb scare on Monday led Columbia Heights schools to close on Monday, CBS News reports. Dozens of parents from the school district have been scooped up by ICE, Stenvik said. “We seek the full release of all children and unjustly detained parents from detention centers across our country.”

CBS News