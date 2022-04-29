Feds Turn Up at Liberty U to Probe Handling of Sex Assault Reports
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Federal officers from the Justice Department showed up on Liberty University’s Virginia campus this week as part of a probe into the school’s handling of sexual assault reports, ProPublica reports. Multiple students have previously accused the school of penalizing them when they reported sex assaults because they had violated the religious school’s code of conduct, known as The Liberty Way. One student who filed a lawsuit on Wednesday said she was punished for being at a party and drinking alcohol at the time of her alleged rape. Others alleged they were were encouraged to pray instead of report crimes. Federal law states universities that receive federal funding, like Liberty U, must properly handle sexual assault cases. Liberty’s longtime leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., was ousted last year due to multiple lewd scandals, including allegations that he and his wife were in a long-term sexual relationship with a former pool boy.