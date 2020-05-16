Feds Uncover Fraud Ring Bilking Hundreds of Millions From Unemployment Programs

Read it at Krebs On Security
The Secret Service has uncovered a fraud ring bilking states for hundreds of millions in unemployment benefits, Krebs On Security reports. The agency circulated a memo Thursday stating that fraudsters out of Nigeria are using social security numbers and other personal information from identity theft victims in the U.S. to register for the expanded benefits provided by federal coronavirus stimulus bills. The memo reads, “a substantial amount of the fraudulent benefits submitted have used [personally identifiable information] from first responders, government personnel and school employees.” Washington has seen the highest volume of fraudulent applications, but North Carolina, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Florida are also struggling with the attacks.