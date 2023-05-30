Feds Unseal Case Against Jan. 6 Rioter Known as ‘Ginger Sneezy’
FANBOY
Federal authorities have unveiled their case against the Jan. 6 rioter nicknamed “Ginger Sneezy”—including his awkward pre-insurrection search history and his attempts afterward to connect with a heavy metal frontman he met at the riot. According to the newly unsealed document, Joshua Hall, aka “Ginger Sneezy,” sent a fawning email to heavy metal singer and fellow insurrectionist Jon Schaffer after the two crossed paths in the Capitol. “It was an honor to be side by side,” Hall wrote. Photographs and footage from the Capitol on Jan. 6 showed Hall running around in a sweatshirt, beanie, and a pink painter’s mask, according to the filing. Investigators were also able to confirm a phone belonging to Hall was in the Capitol on Jan. 6. Before the riot, prosecutors say Hall’s Google search history included items like “Where can I buy a taser gun,” “goggles for pepper spray,” and “gun store.”