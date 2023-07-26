Fed-Up Prosecutors Want Misbehaving Sam Bankman-Fried Locked Up
‘CROSSED A LINE’
Prosecutors have lost their patience with fallen billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried and have asked a judge to remand him before his trial starts in the fall. The latest controversy involves Bankman-Fried’s alleged decision to leak documents about his ex-lover and fellow crypto executive Caroline Ellison to The New York Times. He previously irked officials by using a VPN to access the internet—supposedly to watch the Super Bowl—and by contacting the former general counsel of his old firm FTX. In court on Wednesday, federal prosecutors argued that Bankman-Fried had “now crossed a line” with his media antics, according to Courthouse News reporter Josh Russell. Said one assistant U.S. attorney: “There is no set of conditions short of detention to ensure the safety of the community.”