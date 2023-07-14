Feds Warn Trump Employee of Possible Classified Docs Charges: Report
YOU’RE NEXT
Prosecutors issued a target letter to a low-level Trump Organization employee regarding the investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, a source told The New York Times. The target letter, received in the past few weeks, suggests the unnamed staffer perjured themselves when appearing before a federal grand jury in Washington in May, the source said. Special counsel Jack Smith has had an escalating interest in whether any Trump aides or employees interfered with the feds’ attempts to obtain security footage from Mar-a-Lago. Before his 37-count indictment, prosecutors reportedly warned Trump with his own target letter, which typically inform subjects they may face charges. A lawyer for the employee declined to comment on the letter to the Times. When reached for comment, the employee told ABC News, “It’s none of your business.” Feds recently tore into Trump’s request to delay his trial, which Trump-appointed Judge Aileen M. Cannon set for August 14—exactly a month from today.