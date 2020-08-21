Feds Will Try to Reinstate Death Penalty for Convicted Boston Marathon Bomber
‘WHATEVER NECESSARY’
The Department of Justice is seeking the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted for his role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, for a second time after a court tossed his death sentence in July, Attorney General William Barr said Thursday. The Justice Department is preparing to appeal the three-judge panel’s decision to throw out the death penalty and order a trial to determine whether Tsarnaev should be executed for his role in the bombing that left three dead and more than 260 injured. “We will do whatever’s necessary,” Barr said. “We will take it up to the Supreme Court and we will continue to pursue the death penalty.” The Justice Department has resumed federal executions for the first time in 17 years since Barr took over as its head, having executed three people in July and scheduled three more executions between August and September.