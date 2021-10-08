Feds Won’t Pursue Charges Against Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake
CASE CLOSED
Federal prosecutors will not charge the white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year, the Associated Press reported. “Accordingly, the review of this incident has been closed without a federal prosecution,” the DOJ said in a statement. Blake was shot by Officer Rusten Sheskey last year during a domestic disturbance, prompting a wave of protests that ultimately led to then-teenager Kyle Rittenhouse’s alleged homicides. Prosecutors elected not to charge Sheskey due to a lack of evidence proving he used excessive force or violated Blake’s civil rights, per the outlet. It follows a decision by state prosecutors to not charge the officer in the shooting, which left Blake’s body semi-paralyzed. They chose not to charge Sheskey after video footage showed Blake armed with a knife.