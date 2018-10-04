Feinstein Slams ‘Incomplete’ FBI Probe of Kavanaugh

CHEAT SHEET
After reading a report from the week-long supplemental FBI probe into the sexual-assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Democrats claimed that the investigation was “incomplete.” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said the “most notable part of this report is what’s not in it.” “What we reviewed today ... it looks to be a product of an incomplete investigation that was limited perhaps by the White House,” she said, after reading the report Thursday. The Washington Post reported that the probe “focused mostly” on Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation, rather than accusations by Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick. The newspaper was able to confirm that at least five witnesses with a “connection to Ford or her allegations” were interviewed.