Felicity Huffman on Varsity Blues Conviction: ‘I Did It’
In a new interview with The Guardian to discuss her role in a play in London, actress Felicity Huffman addressed her role in the infamous Varsity Blues college admissions scandal and admitted to paying $15,000 to inflate her teenage daughter’s SAT scores. “I walk into the room with it,” Huffman said. “I did it. It’s black and white.” In 2019, Huffman pled guilty to honest services mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and was sentenced to 14 days in prison. “It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future, and so it was sort of like my daughter’s future, which meant I had to break the law,” Huffman told ABC7 in December.