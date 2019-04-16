Prosecutors Want Felicity Huffman to Serve Up to 10 Months in Jail: Report
‘LOW END’
Prosecutors reportedly plan to seek a 4- to 10-month jail sentence for actress Felicity Huffman after she pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal, CNN reports. The Desperate Housewives star’s plea agreement reportedly stipulates that her sentence will be on the “low end” and she will not be hit with any further charges. Additionally, she will reportedly have to pay a $20,000 fine and undergo 12 months of supervised release. A source told the network that prosecutors’ recommended sentence for Huffman has nothing to do with her public apology last week, in which she claimed her daughter had no knowledge that she’d paid $15,000 to a fake charity to boost her kid’s SAT exam score. Huffman is just one of 13 parents who pleaded guilty to charges last week for paying bribes to help get their kids into elite universities. The actress’ sentencing hearing is reportedly scheduled for May 21.