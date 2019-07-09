CHEAT SHEET
Trump Tower Moscow Negotiator Felix Sater to Finally Testify Before House Intelligence Committee
After skipping a closed-door interview with the House Intelligence Committee last month, Felix Sater, a Trump associate involved in the Trump Tower Moscow project, will appear before the committee on Tuesday after being subpoenaed. “I always have and always will cooperate with anything my country and my government asks of me,” Sater told Politico in a statement. Sater told Politico he failed to make his voluntary appearance before House Intel last month because he got sick and slept through his alarm that morning. His attorney, Robert Wolf, said the committee’s subpoena was “entirely unnecessary.”
Sater reportedly testified before Congress multiple times last year about the defunct Trump Tower Moscow project, for which he acted as a negotiator. The negotiations for the project and their timing have been a subject of the committee’s probe into Trump’s involvement with foreign actors—namely Russia.