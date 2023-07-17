Fellow Dems Skewer Rep. Jayapal for Calling Israel a ‘Racist State’
‘DANGEROUS’
A group of Democratic lawmakers sent a scathing letter to Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on Sunday for characterizing Israel as a “racist state” the day prior. “Israel is the legitimate homeland of the Jewish people, and efforts to delegitimize and demonize it are not only dangerous and antisemitic, but they also undermine America’s national security,” the lawmakers, who are all Jewish, wrote. Jayapal’s comment came as she addressed pro-Palestine protesters on Saturday, telling the reportedly fervent group, “I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state.” The lawmaker tried to walk her comments back on Sunday, claiming she does “not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist.” She also apologized “to those who I have hurt.” That wasn’t enough for the cohort of Jewish lawmakers, however, who added that they’ll “never allow anti-Zionist voices that embolden antisemitism to hijack the Democratic Party and country.”