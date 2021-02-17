With This Mug, My Coffee Is Always Hot (And I Can Actually Drink It)

I love coffee, but here’s my problem: I’m never able to drink it before it gets cold. I’ve tried plenty of times to solve this problem. While the Ember Mug and Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas’ favorite mug warmer work for some, for me, they proved to be a little too high tech for my taste. I thought the best solution would be an insulated bottle, but those have their own set of problems: they often keep drinks too hot, always scald my tongue, and easily spill, ruining everything in their path. Well, long story short, I recently discovered a travel mug that doesn’t do any of these things.

The Fellow Carter Move Mug is the best mug for coffee I’ve tried, period. Yes, I’m even saying it’s better than my collection of ceramic, and it’s better than my Miir Mug, too, because it’s easily transportable. This is because it just solves every problem I’ve had with every other travel mug I’ve tried. First of all, the Carter Move Mug has a splash guard that slips in place about an inch below the opening of the mug. This allows the contents to cool off a bit, and makes sipping easier. Instead of it all rushing into your mouth, it’s parsed off into little channels, ensuring you don’t spill all over your clothing. Best of all, the lip of the mug is thin and specifically designed for drinking coffee, unlike the somewhat chunky alternatives. But most importantly, despite insulating and keeping drinks hot, the contents sipped from this mug don’t taste like they’ve been steeped in metal. That’s because instead of a stainless steel coating, Fellow used a ceramic coating to ensure that your drinks taste just the way you like them. It just makes drinking coffee that much better.

Fellow Carter Move Mug

As if all this weren’t enough, the design is beautiful. I can throw it into my backpack and not worry about it spilling, and wherever I am, I can ensure I always have a hot beverage — and best of all, one I can actually sip.

