I Drank Every Last Drop of Coffee Using This Temperature Control Travel Mug

I’m currently saving about $50 per month on coffee. It’s thanks to the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug 2, which is such a fantastic invention that I plan to buy one for every loved one this holiday season (although some of you might score the lower-priced cup version). The reason for all of my savings? I’m extremely wasteful when it comes to coffee. My usual routine: Pour a full cup, drink about half of it, and then let it sit idle at my desk for an hour. Guess what happens next? I pour it all out and repeat.

It’s dumb, but I really prefer hot, fresh coffee. I’m a hot coffee snob. Since I started using the Travel Mug 2, I’ve saved a lot of coffee beans. I pour myself a cup, and the travel mug maintains a pre-selected temp of 145-degrees. Perfecto. The mug lasts three hours on a charge, and you can adjust the temp up or down using a touch display.

What ended up happening during my test is I stopped pouring out any coffee. Not a single drop went unswallowed. Since I’ve added up how much coffee I buy at home each month, I estimated a total savings of around $50 per month.

That adds up. Over the course of a year, I’m estimating I will drink every cup and not waste nearly as much coffee. (If you do the math, it’s about $600 of savings.) And, it will be hot and fresh, and I won’t have to make the roadie-run to the coffee machine multiple times per day in between stints of Google Docs and Gmail. To state that in a more dramatic way, I’m literally saying coffee and saving money by using this travel mug.

There’s a nice bonus, too. The Travel Mug 2 sits on an included charger and can keep warming my coffee all day long, resting on the charging coaster. A screw-top cap seals in the flavor as well. You push down on the top cover to drink. Of course, we’re not just talking about coffee here. You can keep your tea warm, or hot milk, or beer. It’s up to you. The Travel Mug 2 is safe to wash, includes an app you can use to adjust the temp, and looks stylish in all black. I might even buy an extra coaster for the kitchen.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

