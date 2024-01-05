Felon Who Attacked Judge Said He’d ‘Had a Bad Day’: Report

A felon who leaped over a courtroom bench and attacked a judge during his sentencing told corrections officers that he’d had a bad day and tried to kill her, according to court documents seen by KLAS-TV. Deobra Redden, 30, was being sentenced Wednesday morning for a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm in a Clark County District courtroom in Las Vegas. Realizing he was about to be given prison time, Redden jumped over the bench and attacked Judge Mary Kay Holthus, allegedly slamming her head against a wall and pulling some of her hair out. Her marshal, Shane Brandon, dislocated his shoulder in the melee and also required 25 stitches for a gash to his forehead. Police say Redden also spat in a corrections officer’s face. He’s now facing multiple new charges including battery on a protected person, coercion with force or threat of force, and extortion.