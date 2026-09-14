Female American Airlines Passenger Arrested After Bizarre Act

Police have arrested a woman after she allegedly got completely naked in front of other passengers on her flight. The incident occurred on American Airlines flight 1779 from Baltimore to Miami on Friday. The company has not yet commented publicly, but incident reporting logs published by aviation website Airlive said she spent the flight behaving “in an indecent manner”. According to flight-tracking websites, the flight was not diverted. Police were then waiting at the gate at Miami International Airport and took the passenger into custody, AirLive reported. The previous Saturday, passengers traveling from Dallas to Newark on a separate American Airlines flight duct-taped Layne Arthur Lundeen, 67, after he allegedly began shouting racist and homophobic abuse, bit one fellow traveler, and then tried to bite another. American Airlines said of that incident that the flight had to be diverted because Lundeen, who other passengers said appeared to be drunk, had been “disruptive.” The company added that “the safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority,” and that “we thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.”