Female Army Commander Probed Over Allegations of ‘Forceful Kissing’ of Subordinate
A female military officer is being investigated over multiple allegations of sexual assaults and harassment, according to a report. Sources familiar with the probe told Military.com that Col. Meghann Sullivan, commander of the 5th Brigade Engineer Battalion at the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, has been accused of assaulting at least two of her male subordinates and harassing several others. At least one of the alleged assaults “involved forceful kissing” while another related to “grabbing a man below the belt without his consent,” the outlet reported. Some of the alleged incidents have been linked with alcohol abuse, the sources said. In a statement, a Security Force Assistance Command said: “We have no information on that matter that we can share at this time. We take any and all allegations seriously and handle them appropriately as circumstances dictate.”