Female Trump Fan Rants About Banning Women From Congress

A female supporter of Donald Trump called into C-SPAN to rant about how women shouldn’t be in Congress because they’re “emotional bimbos.”

The elderly-sounding Massachusetts caller named Susan said Thursday on Washington Journal that she was frustrated by lawmakers of her gender being in office.

“I say this as a woman: I don’t want any woman running for House or Senate. We should get them all out of there. They are emotional bimbos, and I’m sick of them,” she asserted.

Host Taylor Popielarz had to confirm what she was saying.

Female Trump supporters at a 2016 rally in Pennsylvania. According to Thursday's C-SPAN caller, none of them should run for office. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“So wait, Susan, just to clarify: you don’t think women should serve in elected office?” he asked.

“They’re too dumb,” Susan said. “They are the dumbest. I listen to these people. They’re stupid, starting with Kamala Harris.”

“Then we go on my side—we got stupid Republican women,” she continued. “I heard one guy say they should be commander in chief. You should be in Bellevue for a checkup. It’s unbelievable. No women. They are stupid.”

During her call, Susan reacted to two pieces of news revolving around women’s claims of sexual abuse: Trump’s stalling tactics to avoid paying more than $5 million to writer E. Jean Carroll, whom a civil jury found he had sexually abused and then defamed, and former Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s alleged rape of a former girlfriend in 2021, which led to his exit from the race.

“E. Jean Carroll—come on. Give me a break,” the caller griped. “It was her word against his. Nobody was around. They didn’t have the dress. They didn’t have nothing. Trump, we don’t want you to pay her one single dime. She was put up by this by George Soros, you know.”

Trump had asked a federal appeals court to overturn a $5 million jury verdict finding him liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer. ADAM GRAY/REUTERS

In 2023, a civil jury found Trump, 80, liable for sexually abusing Carroll, 82, in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in 1996. The jury also determined that Trump defamed her when he denied her claims.

In 2024, another jury determined that Trump had also defamed Carroll back in 2019, and ordered him to pay her $83.3 million in damages.

The Supreme Court last month shot down Trump’s bid to throw out the verdict in the first case, and he is currently appealing the second case.

The C-SPAN caller also discounted Platner’s accuser, 40-year-old Jenny Racicot, who said he raped her in her home while drunk. Platner, 41, has strongly denied that allegation, as well as any other claims of non-consensual contact.

“Even though I don’t like Platner, how do we know this woman is telling the truth?” Susan asked. “We don’t know.”

Platner bowed out of the race following a rape allegation, which he denies. Brian Snyder/REUTERS