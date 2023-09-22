Female Marine Corps Officers No Longer Forced to Wear Skirts
FINALLY
The Marine Corps announced Wednesday that it was dropping its mandate requiring women to wear skirts for their evening dress uniform, instead letting them wear pants for the first time. The service said female staff sergeants and above could wear high-waisted slacks. The option for slacks has been available to junior enlisted and company-grade officers for years, but female troops demanded it extend to all women in the Marines. “Any time when you make a recommendation to the larger institution and you’re heard, and your recommendation is accepted, it feels good,” Col. Kelly Frushour, commander of the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, told Military.com. Frushour, who was key to pushing for the change, said the request was practical, since it’s difficult to conduct some military movements in skirts. “Last year, the [Marine Corps] ball was my first time participating in the actual ceremony,” she said. “And I can tell you that marching and doing basic movements on carpet in a long skirt and heels was a challenge.”