Female Passenger Arrested For Punching a Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant
GROUNDED
A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has been hospitalized after being punched in the head by an unruly passenger before takeoff on a Saturday afternoon flight between Dallas and New York LaGuardia Airport. The incident took place after a female passenger boarded the 12:40 p.m. flight and entered into what police say is a “verbal altercation” with one flight attendant before allegedly punching another after being asked to leave the aircraft. The victim is in stable condition. “We have a Station Manager with her at the hospital with the full support of her Southwest Family sending our thoughts, prayers, and love,” an airline spokesman told NBC News “Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully support our Employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident.”