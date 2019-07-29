CHEAT SHEET
Anti-Abortion Group Uses Federal Money to Push Fertility App, Says Report
Federal funds are being used to promote a fertility app operated by anti-birth control and anti-abortion campaigners, The Guardian reports. The widely-used Femm app promotes itself as a natural way for women to “avoid or achieve” pregnancy and is led by the nonprofit Femm Foundation, whose board reportedly opposes abortion. The Obria Group, a network of “crisis pregnancy centers” based in California, is a key promotor of the app and has been awarded $1.7m per year in funding approved by the Trump administration. The Obria Group said it wants to use the app at 21 clinic locations. Federal grants for family planning are meant to be awarded “to offer a broad range of acceptable and effective medically [FDA] approved contraceptive methods and related services”, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.