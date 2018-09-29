CHEAT SHEET
BOXERS OR BRIEFS
'Femme Boxers' Exist and They Solve A Lot of Problems
Richer Poorer's undergarment expertise is noticeable and their newest creation, the Femme Boxer, is no different. It's not that everyone can't wear boxers that were made for men, but with the Femme Boxer, they fit a woman's frame better and don't include the vestigial pee flap. They're thin and stretchy, but with a great breathability that can work under dresses and skirts as well as pants or just by themselves hanging out. The waistband doesn't tug or rub and the superfluous buttons don't really get in the way, even if they only serve an aesthetic purpose. For the windier weather of fall, the Femme Boxers solve the age-old problem of what to wear underneath dresses and skirts. - Jillian Lucas
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.