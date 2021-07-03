CHEAT SHEET
Fence Erected Around Capitol After Jan. 6 to Come Down: AP
The heavy black fence erected around the Capitol building after the Jan. 6 riot will soon come down, the Associated Press reports. The fence had been set up for heightened security around the normally public building after the attempted insurrection that left several people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. The Capitol Police Board is putting a plan into place that would see the fence dismantled by July 9. A fence that encompassed a wider perimeter around the Capitol was removed in March. More than 500 people among the mob of Donald Trump’s supporters have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the riot.