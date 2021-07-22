CHEAT SHEET
    Fencing Alternate Kept Separate From Team USA Over Sexual Assault Allegation

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Ian Walton/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

    An alternate for Team USA’s Olympic fencing squad has been quarantined from his fellow athletes throughout the run-up to the Tokyo 2020 games. He flew to the games on a separate plane and is barred from staying in the Olympic Village. The cause of Alen Hazdic’s separation from the rest of the team has not been the coronavirus, however. Hazdic, a 29-year-old épée fencer, has been accused of sexual assault by three women in incidents ranging from 2013 to 2015. One alleges he grabbed her backside and pushed her against a dresser in his home. He was suspended from competition on June 2 but appealed and won reinstatement June 29. Hazdic said of the allegations, “They’re just frankly not true.”

