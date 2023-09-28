Fentanyl Seized at Drug Mill Blocks Away From NYC Day Care Where Toddler Died
BUSTED
Authorities have discovered a drug mill just six blocks away from the New York City day care where a 1-year-old boy died after allegedly being exposed to fentanyl. According to Drug Enforcement Administration officials, it was in an apartment in Kingsbridge Heights, in the Bronx, and it contained a kilo of fentanyl, 10,000 filled glassines, and equipment like grinders and scales. Juan Gabriel Herrera Vargas, 42, was taken into custody and charged as a major trafficker who criminally possessed a controlled substance and used drug paraphernalia. According to ABC 7, law enforcement seized over 40 pounds of fentanyl with an estimated value of $1.5 million. Herrera Vargas allegedly moved 30 pounds of fentanyl bricks in a suitcase through the subway, according to Bridget Brennan, the city’s special narcotics prosecutor.