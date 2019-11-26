AWFUL
Feral Hogs Kill Woman in ‘Rare’ Rural Texas Attack
A Texas woman was killed by feral hogs in a “rare” case, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Monday afternoon. Christine Rollins, 59, worked as a caretaker for an elderly couple at their home in Anahuac, Texas, the Houston Chronicle reports. The sheriff’s office said one of Rollins’ clients, who had been waiting for her to arrive, found her dead between her car and the front door on Sunday. Rollins suffered a severe head injury and several other injuries on her body consistent with animal bites, Hawthorne told reporters. “In my 35 years, I will tell you it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” Hawthorne said during a news conference. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officially ruled Monday that a feral hog assault caused her death, according to Hawthrone. The Chronicle reports that only four fatal wild pig attacks have ever been reported in the United States, including three instances where the pig was injured during a hunt, according to a 2013 study.