    Paris Hilton’s Former Business Partner Arrested in Alleged Murder Plot

    Decca Muldowney

    Reporter-Researcher

    Club Paris owner Fred Khalilian at Club Paris Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2006.

    Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage for Club Paris Jacksonville/Getty

    A former business partner of Paris Hilton has been arrested for allegedly plotting to murder a filmmaker working on an unflattering documentary about him, according to the Los Angeles Times. Fereidoun Khalilian, 51, was arrested Wednesday at a Dunkin' Donuts in Las Vegas by federal investigators. The target of the alleged murder-for-hire plot was an L.A.-based filmmaker who had previously worked for Khalilian, investigators told the newspaper. Khalilian—or “Prince Fred,” as he calls himself—previously co-owned Club Paris in Orlando with Hilton. He was arrested twice in 2005 and 2007 on sexual assault charges, including one from a former employee of the club. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge and served a year of probation. Khalilian went on to work at Monster Products, an audio company that worked with Dr. Dre to launch Beats by Dre headphones. A temporary restraining order was granted against him in 2018 after staff at the company accused him of making “threats of mutilation, death, and threats to family.”

    ,