Fergie Reacts to Ex-Husband’s Baby Announcement

The Beach Boys singer Bruce Johnston is leaving the band after almost six decades. The 83-year-old joined the iconic group’s touring unit in 1965, playing more than 6,000 concerts, but is now stepping away to focus on songwriting. “It’s time for part three of my lengthy musical career!” he told Rolling Stone. “I can write songs forever and wait until you hear what’s coming! As my major talent beyond singing is songwriting, now is the time to get serious again.” He said he was also planning to start doing speaking engagements, adding, “I might even sing ‘Disney Girls’ and ‘I Write the Songs’!”, both of which he wrote. It’s also not the end of the road for him with the band entirely. “I am excited to join the Beach Boys for performances on special occasions and will see everyone at the Hollywood Bowl as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday!” he said. “This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. I am forever grateful to be a part of the Beach Boys musical legacy.” His departure leaves Mike Love as the only member from the band’s classic era still there. “I am very supportive of Bruce,” Love said.