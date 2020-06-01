Unrest Returns to Ferguson as Cops Fire Tear Gas at Protesters
Police fired tear gas at protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, late Sunday and arrested six demonstrators, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Police said two officers sustained minor injuries when one was hit by a firework and another was hit by a rock. A police car was damaged by a Molotov cocktail, and people reportedly smashed windows of the Ferguson Brewing Company and toppled a traffic signal. The Missouri city was the site of mass protests in 2014 after unarmed black teenager Michael Brown was killed by white police officer Darren Wilson. Demonstrator Lauryn Hudson told St. Louis Public Radio: “I think that it’s not fair that we as black people have to continually go through this and not see any real change... And I want to make sure that I’m a part of making that change happen.” Demonstrations have been taking place across the country to protest George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.