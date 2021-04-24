Good Samaritan Stabbed to Death While Intervening in Illinois Grocery Store Dispute
Fernando Barrios, 30, has been charged with murdering a good Samaritan who was trying to calm down a dispute in an Illinois grocery store checkout line, ABC7 reports. On Friday morning at Valle’s Produce in Berwyn, a 14-year-old girl walked up to the cashier, who was her mother, and asked how much a bottle of water was. Barrios, who was in the checkout line, thought the girl was cutting in front of him, and started to swear at her. He allegedly grew more aggressive and repeatedly punched the girl in the face. Humberto Guzman stepped in to stop the fight and Barrios initially walked away, but then returned with a knife and stabbed Guzman several times, police say. Barrios allegedly walked out of the store and stabbed another man nearby, police say. That man faces torso injuries but is expected to survive. Barrios will face a court on Saturday.