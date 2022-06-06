CHEAT SHEET
New Jersey Man Dies Climbing Alaska’s Denali, Third Fatality This Year
A New Jersey man has died trying to reach the summit of Alaska's Denali mountain, the third known fatality this year on North America's tallest peak. Fernando Birman, a 48-year-old from Stockton, collapsed last Friday at an altitude of 19,700 feet, just 600 feet short of the summit. Guides on his organized tour administered CPR but were unable to save him, the National Park Service said. Last month a Japanese climber died on Denali after falling through an ice bridge while an Austrian got into trouble attempting a solo ascent in April. His body was discovered in May. Officials say there have been 129 climbing deaths at the park since 1932.