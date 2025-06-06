Ferris Bueller’s Iconic Vest Is Up for Auction

Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts on the set of the latest Mission: Impossible movie have earned the Hollywood star a bizarre world record. In addition to breaking several box office records, Cruise now also holds the title for “most burning parachute jumps by an individual,” after leaping out of a helicopter 16 times while filming the final entry in the blockbuster action franchise. “Tom doesn’t just play action heroes—he is an action hero!” Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, announced in a statement on Thursday. “A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It’s an honour to be able to recognize his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title.” Cruise and his stunt team spent weeks preparing for the stunt in South Africa, which saw the actor jump out of a helicopter at 75,000 ft with his parachute on fire, before cutting himself free and deploying a backup chute. A behind-the-scenes featurette featured footage of all 16 takes he went through before getting the perfect shot, which is how Guinness were able to verify the stunt.
An American tourist who drank herbal tea containing the powerful hallucinogenic drug ayahuasca at a spiritual retreat in Peru has died. Aaron Wayne Castranova, 41, from Alabama, passed away on Monday from multiple organ failure after suffering a “breakdown that led to his death” triggered by the spiritual brew. Castranova had been staying at La Casa de Guillermo, a hostel in the indigenous community of Santa Maria de Ojeda long associated with “spiritual tourism,” in which attendees can take part in psychedelic rituals under the supervision of a shaman or guide. Hostel managers claimed the victim had failed to disclose he was taking antibiotics prior to the ritual, which had triggered a fatal reaction. The U.S. embassy in Peru recommends tourists should not “ingest or use traditional hallucinogenics” such as ayahuasca, and to avoid substances marketed to travelers as “ceremonial and spiritual cleansers.” Castranova’s death follows a similar incident last year after a British mother died at a spiritual retreat in Bolivia after suffering a “medical emergency” ten minutes after ingesting ayahuasca during a psychedelic ceremony.
The cause of Cheers star George Wendt’s death has been revealed, two weeks after his family announced his passing. According to TMZ, which obtained a copy of the actor’s death certificate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Wendt passed away from cardiac arrest with underlying causes of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, and hypertension. The document also noted that other conditions contributed to Wendt’s death, such as end-stage renal disease, also known as kidney failure, and hyperlipidemia, which is high cholesterol. It went on to state that the beloved actor officially passed away at 10 a.m. on May 20, at 76 years old, and was cremated on May 28. Wendt was known for playing Norm Peterson on the sitcom Cheers for all 11 of its seasons. In a statement, Wendt’s publicist, Melissa Nathan, described the star as “a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever.” Tributes have continued to pour in for the late actor, beginning with his Cheers co-star Ted Danson, who said that “it is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.” At the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend 2025 fundraiser in Kansas City last weekend, Jason Sudeikis—Wendt’s nephew—paid tribute to his famous uncle. “He’s as fun and kind and as warm as any character he played on television or in films,” said the former Saturday Night Live star.
The Trump administration acquiesced to a judge’s order that it return a a wrongfully deported Guatemalan man. The man, identified in court documents as O.C.G., has been transported to a detention facility in Arizona, Politico reported. He was deported in February despite a judge blocking his deportation order because of O.C.G.’s fears of persecution for being gay. The Trump administration shipped O.C.G to Mexico, where he said he had previously been held hostage and raped by a group of men. Rather than seek asylum in Mexico, a fearful O.C.G. fled to Guatemala, where he has lived in hiding ever since. Last month, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to facilitate O.C.G.’s return to the U.S. so that he can make his case before an immigration judge. The administration has now followed the order—which it has failed to do in other similar cases, including that of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Unlike Abrego Garcia, though, O.C.G. was not being held by another country’s government. Despite following the order, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Politico that “America’s asylum system was never intended to be used as a de facto amnesty program or a catch-all, get-out-of-deportation-free card.”
The vest worn by Matthew Broderick during the classic 1986 movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is up for auction, where it is expected to fetch up to $600,000. The vest, which is currently owned by ESPN sports reporter Darren Rovell, comes bundled with a baseball used in the movie, a ticket stub from from the Chicago Cubs vs. Montreal Expos game on Sept. 24, 1985, where director John Hughes filmed one of the movie’s most iconic scenes, and ticket stubs for the movie from its initial release in 1986, signed by Broderick. The vest, which has “pilling and loose threads consistent with age and production-use,” was designed by Hughes’ costume collaborator Marilyn Vance, who found the camel- and chocolate-colored sweater at a store in Chicago and turned it into a vest. It was previously owned by Hughes, who died in 2009, before coming into Rovell’s possession. International auction house Sotheby’s, which is facilitating the sale, predicts it will sell for between $300,000 and $600,000, with starting bids priced at $100,000. The auction closes June 24.
Halle Berry isn’t ready to say “I do”—not for the fourth time, anyway. The Hollywood icon revealed Thursday that her longtime boyfriend Van Hunt has proposed, but she didn’t say yes. “So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold, as you can see,” Hunt, 55, said. The musician continued: “It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.” The actress insisted: “We don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t.” Berry, 58, has already been married three times: first to retired baseball player David Justice in the late 1990s, next to singer Eric Benét in the early 2000s, and most recently to French actor Oliver Martinez, who she split with in 2016. In 2024, Berry filed for full custody of their son Maceo, accusing Martinez of failing to follow the terms of their divorce settlement. After so many messy breakups, it seems like Berry doesn’t want to tie the knot again unless she’s 150 percent sure. But while the Catwoman actress isn’t in a rush, she knows Hunt is her forever partner: “I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” she said.
President Donald Trump may have pressed pause on his harshest China tariffs, but Shein and Temu are still feeling the effects. The two e-commerce platforms, both giants in the world of fast fashion, have seen demand for their products plunge stateside since Trump announced his Liberation Day tariffs in April. Beyond his now-paused 145 percent tariff rate, the president also abolished a loophole known as “de minimis,” which allowed foreign companies to avoid tariffs when importing goods worth less than $800. The loophole was critical for platforms like Shein and Temu, which specialize in shipping ultra-low-cost items. As a result, both companies rapidly decreased their spending on advertising in the U.S., and Shein hiked its prices by nearly 400 percent for U.S. users. Now the online retailers have seen drastic drops in daily user activity from American customers, down 52 percent on Temu’s site and 25 percent on Shein’s. The two companies, which previously shipped goods directly from China to consumers, are also reportedly scrambling to establish American warehouses. For now, however, they’re also leaning on non-American markets. Last week, Chinese analysts reported that both Shein and Temu were experiencing marked growth in Latin America and Europe.
Miley Cyrus has thrown shade at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth during an album signing event Wednesday. A fan named Liam revealed that the “Wrecking Ball” singer left a message on their copy of her Something Beautiful album, which was released Friday. They posted a picture of the signed album on X with the caption: “Miley writing “the Best Liam” on my vinyl😭” The fan also shared a photo of them and Cyrus at the event, writing: “Me when I’m the best Liam.” The singer was seemingly referencing her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, who shares the same name as the fan. Cyrus and Hemsworth got married back in 2018 after dating for over a decade, but called it quits in 2019. The actor confirmed the split on Instagram, announcing to fans that “Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.” Their divorce was finalized in 2020. The two had been on and off ever since meeting on the set of The Last Song. They first got engaged in 2012 but called the wedding off in 2013. Cyrus is now dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando, and Hemsworth has been with model Gabriella Brooks since 2019.
Newark Liberty International Airport suffered more travel chaos on Wednesday after planes were temporarily ordered to stay on the ground over a concerning lack of air traffic controllers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the ground stoppage from 5:20 p.m. to 6 p.m., leaving some passengers stranded at the New York metropolitan area’s second-busiest airport. The stoppage came as the airport was already dealing with reduced ground traffic due to the FAA shutting down one of its three runways on April 15 because of safety concerns. The runway is scheduled to reopen on June 15. A new fiber optic cable is also being installed after air traffic controllers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, repeatedly lost contact with Newark flights. The new cable should be ready in July.
Tom Felton is Slytherin’ into a brand new Harry Potter production this fall—but this time he’s riding his broom straight to Broadway. The actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the original franchise, will return to the infamous role for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” He’ll be portraying Harry Potter’s rival at New York’s Lyric Theatre for 19 weeks starting on Nov. 11. The child star, now 37, is the first Harry Potter cast member to join the Broadway show, which takes place 19 years after the movie series ended. In “Cursed Child,” the highest-grossing non-musical in Broadway history, the main characters are all grown up and sending their children off to Hogwarts. ”‘Potter’ was a massive chunk of my childhood, and now I get to sort of go back whilst also going forward," Felton told TODAY on Thursday. His announcement comes as HBO prepares to launch a brand new Harry Potter television series. “It’s very, very easy to get emotional,” he added. “When they put my blond wig on for the theater production, I just immediately cried. It was just sort of like a blast from the past.” As Dumbledore once said, “Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home.”