Ferris State University Football Coach Suspended After Players Smoke Cigars
BAD HABIT
A Division II college football team is paying the price for smoking in a high school football stadium following a national championship win over a year ago. Ferris State University’s head coach Tony Annese has been suspended from the team's next NCAA championship playoff match after two of his players lit cigars in Texas’ McKinney ISD Stadium. As a high school facility, the stadium had a hard no-tobacco policy. In addition to losing their head coach for a key game, the team will also have to pay the school $15,000 for cleaning and repairs. “My team was fully aware that the actions of the two players were inappropriate," Annese said in a statement, according to the Miami Herald. “No matter how minor the actions may seem, young people need to understand that there are consequences for their actions