‘Stay the Fuck Away’: Professor Rages at ‘Selfish’ Students Over COVID
A Michigan university professor was suspended this week after he sent out a video deriding students as “vectors of disease” at the start of the spring semester, the Detroit News reported Friday. Barry Mehler, a humanities professor at Ferris State University, posted a 14-minute, profanity-laden tirade on YouTube last week—complete in a KN95 mask and fishbowl helmet—where he complained students were “c---suckers” who were forcing him to teach his class in person. “I’m old enough to be your grandpa, and you people are vectors of disease to me. So when I look out at a classroom filled with 50 students, I see 50 selfish kids who don’t give a s--- whether grandpa survives,” he said, among other insults toward students. “And if you won’t expose your grandpa to a possible infection with COVID, then stay the f--- away from me. If you don’t give a s--- about whether grandpa lives or dies, by all means, come to class.” Ferris State president David Eisler said in a statement he was “shocked and appalled by this video. It is profane, offensive and disturbing and in no way reflects our University or its values.”