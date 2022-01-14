CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Stay the Fuck Away’: Professor Rages at ‘Selfish’ Students Over COVID

    GO BACK TO SCHOOL

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Barry Mehler/YouTube

    A Michigan university professor was suspended this week after he sent out a video deriding students as “vectors of disease” at the start of the spring semester, the Detroit News reported Friday. Barry Mehler, a humanities professor at Ferris State University, posted a 14-minute, profanity-laden tirade on YouTube last week—complete in a KN95 mask and fishbowl helmet—where he complained students were “c---suckers” who were forcing him to teach his class in person. “I’m old enough to be your grandpa, and you people are vectors of disease to me. So when I look out at a classroom filled with 50 students, I see 50 selfish kids who don’t give a s--- whether grandpa survives,” he said, among other insults toward students. “And if you won’t expose your grandpa to a possible infection with COVID, then stay the f--- away from me. If you don’t give a s--- about whether grandpa lives or dies, by all means, come to class.” Ferris State president David Eisler said in a statement he was “shocked and appalled by this video. It is profane, offensive and disturbing and in no way reflects our University or its values.”

    Read it at The Detroit News