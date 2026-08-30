Ferry Carrying Hundreds of People Capsizes Off Cyprus

At least seven people have died after a ferry carrying nearly 270 passengers and crew capsized off northern Cyprus Sunday, according to Turkish media. More than 172 people have been rescued, Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Unal Ustel told Turkey’s state-run TRT. The catamaran-style ferry was traveling from the port of Kyrenia to the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province when the boat began sinking off the coast of Diana beach on Cyprus’ northern coast. Ustel said the ferry encountered adverse weather conditions and began taking on water just 15 minutes into the trip. The ship, which belonged to the Filo Denizcilik ferry company, started capsizing at about 7.5 kilometers off the coast. Footage shows people in life vests floating in the waters around the capsized vessel. Ali Murat Basceri, the Turkish ambassador to Nicosia, said that some of the rescued people were taken to a hospital.