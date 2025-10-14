Katy Perry Raises Eyebrows With Comment After Kissing Trudeau
IS IT TRUDEAU?
Pop star Katy Perry may have just dropped a major clue regarding her rumored romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The “Firework” singer made an explosive statement inside London’s O2 music venue on Monday, just days after she sent fans into a meltdown by appearing to kiss the politician on top of her yacht. “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?” she said. “No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.” According to The Daily Mail, she kicked things into another gear moments later, when a fan proposed to her. “Wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago,” she said. Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, were snapped on her yacht, Caravelle, in Santa Barbara, California, in images that emerged on October 12. Perry and her ex, Orlando Bloom, confirmed their split earlier this year, while Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire went their separate ways in 2023. Two days after the kiss, Grégoire posted a cryptic message about letting go. “The people, the places, even the moments that once felt, I don’t know, infinite—time asks us to not cling to them. And yet we do, I do, because to hold on feels safer than to let go,” she said in a video on Instagram.