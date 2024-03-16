Fertility Doc Gets 15 Years in Prison for Killing Wife, Pretending She Fell Down the Stairs
‘HORRIFIC’
A fertility doctor in Southern California was sentenced to 15 years to life on Friday for killing his wife and then telling officials she died in an accident, according to NBC News. On Nov. 16 2016, Eric Scott Stills made a 911 call in which he told authorities that his wife, Susann Stephanie Arsuaga Sills, had fallen down the stairs in their home. While attorneys for Stills argued that his wife had been dizzy from painkillers and did tumble, prosecutors said that there was physical evidence that the doctor strangled her. Blood stains were found on the wall and window curtain in her bedroom, along with clumps of her hair indicating a violent altercation, according to a statement from the Orange County District Attorney’s office. “Mr. Sills not only killed his wife but he went one step further and tried to cover up his horrific crime,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. Sills was originally arrested in 2019, and was found guilty on one count of second-degree murder in January this year.