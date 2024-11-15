Fetterman Claims ‘Godmother’ Pelosi Trying to ‘Have It Both Ways’ on Biden

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman accused former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of trying to absolve herself of responsibility for Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election. The freshman senator, who supported Joe Biden’s reelection bid even after his troubling June debate showing, told Politico recently that Pelosi’s stance isn’t feasible considering her instrumental role in helping usher Biden out of the race this summer. “She embraced this, ‘she’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer,’“ he said of Pelosi. “And now she’s blaming Biden. Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you’re still blaming Biden.” Fetterman continued: “I think it’s really ironic that you have a woman at age 84 and she is still hanging on. Why not give a younger generation an opportunity to occupy that seat?” Pelosi, who was reelected to Congress last week but who retired as the Democratic House leader after the 2022 midterms, told The New York Times after Trump’s win that things would have turned out differently if Biden had left the race sooner. In November 2022, she called for Biden to run for a second term.

