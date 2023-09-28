CHEAT SHEET
Fetterman Cracks a Joke as Senate Approves Formal Dress Code
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) cracked a joke in his first statement after the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to formalize its dress code, making it a requirement that members wear business attire on the chamber’s floor. Just moments after the vote, Fetterman—who has caused waves in the hallowed halls of the Capitol by walking around in his chosen attire of shorts and hoodies—released a statement that included just a single photo of the actor Kevin James, who is also known for his working-man characters. Fetterman said earlier in the day that he planned to wear a suit while presiding over the chamber, and will vote from the cloakroom when not wearing business attire.